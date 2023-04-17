Scattered showers and flurries will be with us off and on this morning and through the afternoon, as temperatures struggle through the day! Out the door, damp conditions continue, as temperatures hover in the middle 30s. With the winds up, wind chills are creating a “feels like” in the middle 20s. Be sure to have the heavier coats for today in this unsettled pattern!

Spotty showers will continue through the afternoon, while winds increase from the west. Not quite reaching a wind advisory criteria but gusts could reach 45 mph at times! Rain chances will begin to taper by late afternoon, as some sunshine works in. Highs today will only reach the upper 40s.

Winds begin to settle by this evening, as skies clear overhead! Expect temperatures to drop quickly overnight down into the middle 30s with patchy frost.

Brighter and milder air slowly returns on Tuesday but a much larger push of warmth builds in on Wednesday and into Thursday as highs reach 81° by late Thursday afternoon.

Next storm threat returns Thursday night and into Friday morning ushering in a cooler flow for the upcoming weekend!