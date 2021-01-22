Rare cold to open the weekend, ends with wintry mix

COLD NIGHT AHEAD

The skies were clear, the sun was strong but the temperatures were chilly Friday afternoon. The afternoon temperatures were notably colder. A pair of cold fronts swept the state and swept away the March like temperatures cooling us as much as 20-degrees from the same time Thursday.

The clear skies and air with origins from the polar reaches of the planet, sets us up for a rare night with temperatures below 20-degrees. It has been four weeks since our last night dropped into the teens and it has only occurred four times all season. That is very rare! Scanning weather records, this is only the 5th January not to produce a night in the teens and the fewest nights in a season in 89 years!

Brace for the chill, we will lower to 14-degrees in Indianapolis Saturday morning and it is possible some locations sneak into the single-digits around sunrise.

SUNSHINE IS FADING

We have enjoyed afternoon sun each of the past four days and we will extend that one more into Saturday. the recent run on sun has double the possible sunshine it was had been the cloudiest open to a January since 2005. Possible sunshine has climbed to 20% as of Friday afternoon, still half the normal in January.

WINTRY WEATHER SUNDAY

Clouds will stream into the state and lower through the night into early Sunday morning as a weak system impacts the state. Light snow is likely to push into western Indiana by sunrise along with a light wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet. At this time, any ice and snow accumulation will be light, but possible slick conditions cannot be ruled out early Sunday. We will monitor trends.

MESSY MONDAY?

It is possible Monday morning could start out slick as well. Several chances for precipitation are being eyed for next week starting with Sunday’s system. The next in the parade is Monday and this system looks to be a stronger one. With cold air lacking and the cold air to start the weekend departing, the system here looks to be primarily a cold rain. We are monitoring trends, and the current trends are for a possible period of a freezing rain or a wintry mix early Monday morning before changing to all rain area-wide. New data will arrive tonight and through the weekend and details will be ironed out. Be sure to check back!