Clouds breaking late day brought temperatures up but shy of 70-degrees for the second straight day. Renewed rain chances on Tuesday will keep the cool streak going

FALL-LIKE FEEL

Area temperatures once again remained below 70-degrees in most locations. The preliminary high of 67° on Monday is the normal high for October 17th. Failing to reach 70° on this date is very rare. This was COOLEST June 12th in 37 years (1986 68°), and only the 7th time on record June 12th high temperature remained under 70°. The coolest high for the date was 58° in 1903 and again in 1955.

WELCOMED RAIN

New rain chances are returning as early as Tuesday. FIRST area-wide rainfall in over three weeks brought welcomed rain Sunday. Locally higher totals over 2″ reported in/near Bloomington. 2.75″.

A NEW upper-level, closed low will drop south overnight. This brings the cooler temps and renewed rain chances for Tuesday. Showers are to develop pre-dawn Tuesday and linger most of the day.

Locations in north-central Indiana have a better chance for more appreciable rainfall Tuesday. Potential one-inch totals by early Wednesday morning. Below, side-by-side rainfall forecast off two short-range machines. Placement of heavier rain band very consistent in locations north and east central Indiana.

Mid-week sunshine returns and warmer temperatures too. 80-degree days are expected again starting Thursday.