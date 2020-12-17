Ready for some sunshine?

Cloudy and gray days are no stranger to central Indiana during the month of December, it is the cloudiest month annually here. To-date every month this year with the exception of one, November has been cloudier than average. December is among them with only 31% possible sunshine – that is below the 38% that we are afforded.

Clouds hung around again Thursday but there will be some improvement starting tonight with breaks in the overcast and some clearing overhead. The skies could clear for many just before sunrise while patchy fog forms early Friday morning. Beware, when it clears and where there is snow, that temperature will drop sharply!

Ultimately we will see some sun Friday. The cloud cover Friday afternoon is expected to be just over 50% by 2 pm in the afternoon but new clouds are already steaming into the state. Thin/high clouds will signal the next system that will arrive Saturday.

TEMPERATURE SWINGS

The polar branch of the jet stream has shifted south but remains along the US – Canadian border for the next few days. With it in this position, fast moving “clipper” will pass near and north the of the state brings swings in the temperatures into early next week. Brief warm ups could include windy days with temperatures nearing 50-degrees Monday and Wednesday, while brief downturns will be noted Sunday and Tuesday. Then things get interesting.

Bitterly cold air is set to be tapped with the passing clipper Wednesday evening. This low will ride the diving jet stream and bring the first plunge of artic air to the state this season. Timing is everything – as the cold hits Wednesday night, temperatures are expected to be the coldest of the season for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Some snow will come with the cold, we will monitor that but it now looks like this will be the coldest Christmas here since 2004. Temperatures next Friday may only reach the lower 20s with single digit lows Christmas morning. A forecast that Santa would approve of.