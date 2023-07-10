Taking a big break from the humidity has permitted nighttime lows to cool. The low Tuesday may be the last of the mild ones for a while.

RECORD FOR LOW HUMIDITY

The lack of humid days and nights was really remarkable as we neared the end of June. There have been very few days all year where the dew point (the real measure of humidity) reached 65° or higher. To-date 12 days have now topped that number with 4 reaching 70° or higher. Eight of the days came from June 29th through July 12th.

According to the Midwest Regional Climate Center, the number of days this past June was a record low number for the city of Indianapolis. With so few humid days, totaling just 3, a record was set for June. This was the fewest number of “humid” days since 1988’s four.

With such a lack of humidity, there wasn’t much rain. June 2023 ended with 1.41″ of rainfall, good for the 12th driest June on record. In 1988, the last time a June has such little humidity, there was only .36″ of rainfall.

July opened with high humidity and go figure, rainfall!! It is the 13th wettest July to-date on record with nearly 3.50″. July is the third wettest month annually with 4.42″ normally. We have already had nearly 80% of a total July rainfall in the first 10 days.

TAKING A SHORT BREAK

The lowering of humidity started over the weekend and by early Monday the drier air permitted low temperatures to cool nicely. Some notable lows included 55° at several locations. This level of mild air is more typical for late September!

NORTHWEST FLOW AND A RISE IN THE HUMIDITY

This will likely be the last of the mild air as the upper-air patter shifts again this week. When winds are pointed in from the northwest, the flow pattern brings on multiple waves of showers and storms. The increase in storm activity will rise starting Wednesday along with dew points that surge well into the 70s on Thursday. Higher levels of humidity are expected well beyond the upcoming weekend.