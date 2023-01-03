Looking back at 2022, among the drier on record. The temperature span for the year was from 99° to -9°. Below a month by month recall of 2022 in central Indiana.

JANUARY

Opened warm with an early morning high of 61° for the late-night New Year’s Eve party goers.

By the 7th bitter cold air arrives, the coldest so far for the season. Temps plunge to 3° with wind chills to -15°

A major winter storm would pass harmlessly on the 15th bringing .3” of snow. The LARGEST snowfall since November

Month would end dry and cold with barely one-inch of snow!

FEBRUARY

Opened very mild again with sunshine and a high around 60-degrees on the first.

A two-part storm arrived on the second with heavy rainfall and falling temperatures

Feb 3rd part two of the storm delivers a massive snowfall from 7” to 10” in city to over 15” up north. Some totals reached 17/18”

Brief mild spell from the 16th to 22nd ends with FREEZING RAIN on the 23rd. Nearly a quarter-inch of ice accumulated.

MARCH

Warmest open to a March in years starting off with a high of 66°.

We set a record high of 77° on the 5th and late that night into the morning

of the 6th the FIRST TORNADO WARNING of the year is issued shortly before 3am Sunday for Boone Hamilton and Madison counties. The storms produced thunderstorm wind damage in Zionsville, Fishers, McCordsville and Lapel.

On the 7th, record rainfall of 1.77” came early morning ending with flurries that evening.

70’s return for St. Patty’s Day bringing the total for the month of 4 70-degree days. Snow would fall nine days later.

8 of the last 10 days of the month were wet even with some snow reported on the 26th and 31st

APRIL

Uh-oh not again! It’s April and it’s snowing! First day of the month is cold and snow fell.

Temps would turn milder before mid-month, but Aprils showers were plentiful. Some heavy rainfall on the 13th came with some heavy t-storms late day. Tornado warnings issued south with thunderstorm wind damage Bedford and Lake Monroe

April 18th – RECORD SNOWFALL – 1.6” of wet snow falls setting a record for the date and a snowfall larger than any snow we had in December and January!

April 23rd – First 80-degree days of the year! Just five days removed from record snow the high reached 84°

MAY

Seasonal stretch to start the month and a beautiful Mother’s Day. Temps would surge into the 80s by the 10th

And RECORD WARMTH of 89° was recorded on the 11th. The early morning low was so warm it too was a record low minimum of 72°

Rounds of gusty storms around the 14th and 15th then LARGE HAIL fell on south-central IN

Tornado warnings issued Saturday of the 21st with storms doing thunderstorm winds damage Decatur, Shelby, Bartholomew, and Monroe counties

Thursday, MAY 26th – Tornado in western Indiana this interrupted the evening newscasts as a long-lived supercell storm tracked near and north of Crawfordsville

Producing tornado reports near Waynetown

We end the month with more 80-degree days a total for the month of 14 days.

JUNE

Heat spills into the start of June with five of the first six days in the 80s

Isolated severe storms on Wednesday the 8th prompted Tornado warnings in Rush county. Damage to a Volunteer Fire Department in Arlington, Indiana.

First heat Wave of the year. Temps top 90-degrees 13th thru 16th HEAT INDEX HITS 105° on the 13th.

June goes DRY and hot adding more 90-degree days bringing the total for the month to seven, the HOTTEST 95° on the 21st.

JULY

The Heat was on! The month opened with a 95° high and the heat kept coming. It sizzled by the 3rd when Indianapolis topped 99° with a heat index well over 100°. The mercury soared to 103° in Fishers. Nine days reached or exceeded 90-degrees in July.

The Rain was lacking but big downpours and heavy rain fell in north-central Indiana in the 17th, The month would close much more comfortable and with beautiful weather for the Brickyard 200.

AUGUST

More heat and plenty of it adding another six 90-degree days and a heat index over 100° on the 3rd.

Downpours broke the heat with over one inch of rain mid-month. The heat was tenacious returning again latte in the month along with heavy storms on the 29th. Flash flooding occurred under several storms and that would be the last of any big rainfall for months

SEPTEMBER

A warm open but by mid-month a ‘closed low’ draped across the state producing two straight days with high temperatures in the 60s. Heat would return arriving again for the official start to fall when we reached 93° on the 21st – the final 90-degree day of the year. We ended with 23 days 90° or higher in 2022.

OCTOBER

Dry and Warm despite the first snowflakes of the season on the 17th and 18th. We tallied 14 70-degree days in October and fell just shy of 80-degrees only a few days after our first snow.

NOVEMBER

A very mild opening 10 days then mid-month took a turn when very chilly air arrived along with a record setting snowfall. 2.7” of snow fell on Saturday the 12th – a record for the date.

Temperatures would rebound again to end the month and we had one of the warmest Thanksgivings in years.

DECEMBER

No sign of winter in the opening two weeks but on the 15th the pattern took a dramatic turn. A powerful arctic front changed rain to snow and swept the state plunging temperatures below zero, the coldest air in years. Powerful wind gusts of over 50mph accompanied the front bringing bitter wind chills of -40° while creating near white-out conditions for early holiday travelers and late holiday shoppers. With the newly fallen snow we would have our first official White Christmas since 2017. By New Years Eve the cold lifted quickly and we warmed rapidly, ending the year with three days near 60-degrees.

2022 went into the books as the DRIEST year in 12 years (2010) ranked 37th driest on record with a total of 34.88”, -8.75” below normal

The average temperature ended among the warmest 28% on record, ranking 42nd out of 151 years.