More rain fell on Monday but it was not area-wide or heavy. Showers are on hold again as month is still running drier than normal.

RECENT RAINFALL

Below is a five-day radar estimated rainfall and some area totals. We are moving into a time of the year where area-wide rainfall is less common and the rains become more selective. While a few areas received over one-inch totals since Friday, more locations received only light amounts. The month of May is a wet month and annually ranks second wettest with 4.75″ of rain. Only June ranks higher with a annual average of 4.95″

MARVELOUS MID WEEK

Rainfall is on hold for at least a few days now as skies brighten late day Tuesday. May 2023 will continue to runs with sub-average rainfall totals. Despite five days of rain in the area, the month has only produced 1.61″ of rain at the half way point of May, that’s nearly one-inch below normal.

Sunny skies and mild weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday with shower and thunderstorm chances on hold until Friday afternoon or evening. At this time the 10-day total rainfall is weighted on the Friday rain potential and at this distance it looks to be selective and not area wide. The outlook beyond Friday is drier than normal conditions well into next week.