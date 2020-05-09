Record cold to start the weekend; showers chances climb on Mother’s Day

Hopefully you didn’t already put away the heavy coat for the season! There is a winter-like chill in the air this Saturday morning! Indianapolis dropped to 27° shortly after 6 AM, making it the coldest morning in 73 years! That morning low also broke the daily record low for the city. The previous record was 29° set back in 1947. It is also the coldest temperatures reported in May since 1871! Previous coldest low for the month was back in 1966 at 28°.

Temperatures this morning dropped into the mid to upper 20s, which is more typical to a low at the end of February! The slight wind out of the west this morning also created a wind chill factor and it dropped into the upper teens at times for parts of the state. Kokomo had a wind chill down to 18° during the 7 o’clock hour!

An area of high pressure is going to slide over the Ohio Valley today and it will provide the state with full sunshine through the afternoon! The clear skies today will help temperatures recover a bit this afternoon. Highs will reach into the mid-50s later today. Even though temperatures will be warmer compared to Friday, they will remain below normal for the date. Indianapolis should be closer to the 70° mark this time of year.

Clouds will fill into the state overnight and rain chances rise on Mother’s Day. A passing cold front will bring scattered rainfall to the area by midday and it will continue to fall through the afternoon/evening. A lingering shower is possible early Monday morning. However, sunshine should return Monday and temperatures will drop back into the lower 50s.

If you’re missing the 70s, you’re in luck this week! The weather pattern will shift by midweek and temperatures will begin to climb once again. But the milder weather will bring additional shower and storm chances Thursday through Saturday!