INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures today will hit the lower 90s and we do have a chance of some heavy rainfall. It looks like, however, records for the day will hold strong.

Record high temperature: 98° (2012)

Record cold temperature: 48° (1989)

Record rainfall: 1.51″ (1937)

No severe weather is expected today with showers and storms, but severe weather has happened on this date. Back in 1991, a tornado touched down and damaged buildings at a farm in Pine Village.