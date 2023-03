INDIANAPOLIS – No new records are expected today. Snow flurries will be around but no major accumulations to break our record set back in 1906.

March 13 Almanac

Record high temperature: 80° (2007)

Record low temperature: 3° (1960)

Record rainfall: 1.51″ (1978)

Record snowfall: 5.0″ (1906)

It was also on this date when a 2-day ice and snow storm occurred in the northern half of the state. This storm brought up to 3″ of ice, 12″ of snow, and wind gusts up to 40 mph!