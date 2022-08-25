INDIANAPOLIS – Our records for today go back 60+ years! We will not break any records for this date.

Record high temperature: 96° (1948)

Record low temperature: 49° (1887)

Record rainfall: 1.41″ (1962)

August 25, 2018, severe weather in Rush County

On this day just four years ago, an area of thunderstorms moved across parts of central Indiana on the late afternoon and early evening of August 25, bringing damaging winds and hail. Some areas saw baseball size hail while others saw winds of 100 mph.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis surveyed the damage and found a large area of corn damage through Rush County. The damage scattered across the county was indicative of straight-line wind damage due to a downburst or collapsing thunderstorm.

August 25, 2018, Rush County damage map