INDIANAPOLIS – We are dealing with light rain today but 9 years ago it was a very different story with record snowfall.

Record high: 75° (1973)

Record low: -6° (1960)

Record precipitation: 1.21″ (1945)

Record snowfall: 1.8″ (2013)

Severe weather has also happened on this date. Back in 1961, in Kokomo, a tornado picked up a mobile home and hurled it into a 2-story home!