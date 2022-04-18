INDIANAPOLIS – If you thought Easter may have been the unofficial end to winter… think again! This morning Central Indiana woke up to SNOW and a record snowfall at that! The city totaled 1.6″, which also goes down as our second largest snowfall of the season! It was an unusual start to the week, but a complete 180 in our weather is expected before the end of the week…

The sun will come out tomorrow

Gray weather has been the storyline over the past several weeks and the overcast sky was no exception today. Clearing will begin this evening amidst a few rain showers before things calm down and cool down overnight. Tuesday morning will begin in the low 30s with more clouds than sun returning. However, an area of high pressure moving in from the west will direct a sunnier sky to the state by the afternoon. Temperatures will climb back into the low 50s, but remain well below our average. Clouds will then return overnight ahead of our next storm system.

From March weather to June weather!

Clouds will dominate our Wednesday and windy conditions will return as well. Unlike the previous few days however, this wind will be southerly and mild. Temperatures will manage to rise from the 30s to almost 60 during the daytime. This will occur ahead of showers arriving in the afternoon/evening and warm front reaching us overnight. Thursday will feature more clouds than sun once again, but it should be a dry day. Temperatures behind the front will be warm and highs will climb up to 70 degrees. Friday we will have to dodge a few showers & storms amidst another mostly cloudy sky. Highs will climb again though, and should end up reaching the low to mid 70s.

Finally, we reach sunnier weather on Saturday. A substantial ridge of warm air, strong southerly flow, and the partly sunny sky should make this our first 80 degree day of the year. Warm weather will continue through Sunday, but a front threatens us with showers & storms later in the day.