Record warmth ending; tracking storms tonight!

Incredibly warm to start our Tuesday morning, while temperatures hold in the 60’s and the radar remains dry! Expect another very warm and breezy day ahead, as temperatures return to the upper 70’s…likely reaching or surpassing the record high (75° in 1949), marking our third straight day in a row. Only a slim shower chance for this afternoon but chances rise for the evening (after sunset), as a cold front approaches.

This evening, expect rain and a few gusty storms to be in play from 7:00pm to 2:00am. As the cold front presses the state, gusts could reach up 50 mph in some counties. Unfortunately, rainfall totals will be low with most areas only getting .20″ or less…could use more as we are now over 1″ below normal for the month. Storms will likely stay below severe limits too and most rain will be gone before sunrise Wednesday morning.

Sunshine returns tomorrow, along with a change in wind direction. This brings a pattern change to a cooler flow…actually, just back to normal. Next rain chance returns late Saturday afternoon and into the evening.