INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We could break a few high-temperature records this afternoon before a cooldown and more rain moves in by Friday.

Record warmth in Indy possible Wednesday

Temperatures will soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s to open March. Our record high for March 1 is 71°, we will get close to that! Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, helping push our temperatures into the 60s and 70s. You can expect plenty of sunshine too. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s.

Cooler, still above-average Thursday

We start off Thursday with temperatures in the upper 30s and a few clouds. Thursday will be quiet with temperatures in the middle 50s. Clouds will thicken into the late evening and overnight with maybe a shower or two ahead of our next rainmaker for Friday.

Another storm system in Indiana

By the end of the week, another storm system will drop heavy rain and bring gusty winds. 1.5″-2″ of rainfall is not out of the question with this storm system. A few rumbles of thunder and maybe a stronger storm embedded in this system are not out of the question just yet, more details to come on that.

Indianapolis weekend forecast

After the rain moves out, cold air moves in. Some early flurries are not out of the question early Saturday morning. Temperatures will top off in the middle 40s on Saturday and lower 50s on Sunday with sunshine.

More rain is possible early next week.