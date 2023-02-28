INDIANAPOLIS – After a stormy and gloomy day on Monday, we are still above average for temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds expected for the rest of the afternoon.

More sunshine, mild Tuesday

For the rest of your Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the lower 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 40s.

We will wrap up February in the top 10 warmest Februarys on record. The final ranking will come out Wednesday. It was almost a snowless February too with only a trace amount of snow for the whole month. It was wet still with over 2.5″ of rainfall.

Record warmth in Indy possible Wednesday

Temperatures will soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s to open March. Our record high for March 1 is 71°, we will get close to that! You can expect plenty of sunshine too. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s.

Thursday will be quiet with temperatures in the middle 50s. By the end of the week, another storm system will drop heavy rain and bring gusty winds.

Stay tuned for the severity of those storms. The weekend looks dry with temperatures closer to seasonal in the 40s.