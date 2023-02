INDIANAPOLIS – With a mild, above-average day ahead, all records will continue for this date.

February 28 Almanac

Record high temperature: 68° (1895)

Record low temperature: 2° (1993)

Record rainfall: 1.17″ (2011)

Record snowfall: 5.4″ (1984)

It was also on this date when the snowiest winter finally wrapped up in Indianapolis. Indy picked up 51″ of snow during that winter season!