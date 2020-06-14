Reflecting back on a stormy June weekend in 2019; 10 confirmed tornadoes in Indiana

State Road 3 south of Rushville courtesy of Colleen Mahan

It was this weekend, in 2019, that central Indiana was swept with severe storms, including numerous tornadoes. Overall, June 2019 was a stormy month. However, the Saturday of June 15th was, by far, the most impactful.

Widespread thunderstorms developed during the morning hours, but it was the evening when a severe weather outbreak spread across the region.

The National Weather Service confirmed 10 tornadoes in the state of Indiana from that evening. Three of the tornadoes produced EF2 damage in Monroe, Greene and Rush counties, with winds up to 130 mph. An EF-1 tornado, with winds reaching 100 mph, heavily damaged the high school in Beech Grove. There was also tornado damaged to several businesses at a Richmond shopping mall, as well as a church in Fayette County, among many other damage reports, including dozens of homes. More information on these storms can be found here.