Refreshing changes to close out the week

Refreshing changes are in the works. A cold front will pass through central Indiana this evening, ushering in cooler and much less humid air. A few showers can’t be completely ruled out as the front moves through this evening, but rain chances are quite minimal and most stay completely dry. As of Thursday evening, most of central Indiana has been feeling dew point temperatures in the low and mid 60s. While these are an improvement from where they were on Wednesday, these are still considered to be a little “uncomfortable.” Meanwhile, behind the front, dew point temperatures have tumbled to much lower levels. It’s that air mass that is headed our way.

Not only will the humidity dive behind the front, but so will the temperatures. By early Friday morning, many will walk out the door to temperatures in the mid and upper 50s. A continued flow of northwesterly winds throughout the day on Friday will only allow highs to peak in the mid and upper 70s during the afternoon tomorrow.

The weekend is looking great. We warm back into the 80s while humidity remains low. There will be plenty of sunshine, especially on Saturday. A warm front moving through the state will bring a slight chance of storms to the area on Sunday, although most remain dry.