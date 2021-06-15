Refreshing day ahead! Timing next storm chances

Skies are clear and temperatures have cooled nicely under a new air mass out of Canada! This morning’s lows will drop into the middle 50s for most, and the winds remain light from the north.

Bright sunshine will rule the day, while highs hold to more seasonal levels, compared to the heat over the past weekend. Just about perfect today!

More clear sky tonight will make for a gorgeous evening outside or perhaps for a game at Victory Field, as the Indians host Memphis at 7:05 p.m.

Sunshine will dominate for the rest of the week before scattered storms settle into Indiana Friday afternoon and evening.

The heat and humidity return for the weekend while storms pass across the state at times. Lots of dry time will be enjoyed but the stickiness is back!