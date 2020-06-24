Refreshing weather has arrived; still tracking limited shower chance today

It will feel refreshing when you step outside this Wednesday morning and the A/C will finally have a break from the humid weather today! Dew points have fallen into the 50s, which has resulted in more comfortable conditions this morning and in the day ahead. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s on your drive into work today. Highs this afternoon will be nearly five degrees shy of the average for the date and will rise near 80°.

Rain chances are going to be limited today will the passage of a secondary cold front. This boundary is not holding much moisture with it. However, there still a chance for an occasional shower as it sags south over central Indiana. The front will reinforce the cooler and more comfortable air for now! You can still expect plenty of dry time for today with partly sunny skies and a slim chance for rain this afternoon.

Thursday’s forecast looks pleasant and more seasonal temperature-wise. The weather will be mainly dry once again with a weak shower chance at times. Highs should climb into the lower 80s with dew points staying in check (below 60°) for another day. Enjoy the break from heat and humidity for now because the pattern will shift as we kick-off the final weekend in June.

Highs in the upper 80s return on Friday and you will certainly begin to feel the humidity again. There will be several dry hours at the end of the work week, but a storm system is going to travel over the Great Lakes region this weekend and bring central Indiana thunderstorms. The highest coverage occurs on Saturday and the rain will become more scattered across the state by Sunday morning. Highs will stay in the mid-80s on both days and may even climb back near 90° early next week!