Relief has Arrived!

The weather outside is beautiful! The sky across central Indiana is clear and the northerly breeze is making it feel pleasant. Temperatures fell into the lower to mid-60s early in the morning as dew points fell into the 40s.

Today will be the coolest of the week with highs in the upper 70s late in the afternoon. The weather is ideal for those needing to do any yardwork or to simply enjoy the outdoors before the heat returns next week! The sunshine today is going to be strong, and sunburn may happen in 12 to 15 minutes if you are not wearing any sunscreen.

An Excellent Evening

There are county fairs already happening today! Shelby, Hancock, and Wayne counties have their 4-H Fairs running today and tonight. Skies will be mostly clear across the area this evening as temperature turn mild. Lows are expected to fall below 60° by early Sunday morning.

Fantastic Father’s Day!

The weather on Father’s Day is going to be dry and slightly warmer compared to today. It will be ideal for golf, swimming, and grilling out with a seasonal high of 82°.

Hot & Humid Next Week

The comfy weather is not going to stick around. Another ridge is going to set up over the eastern U.S. and drive temperatures up into the mid-90s. Tuesday will potentially be the warmest of the year!