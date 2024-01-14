The coldest wind chills Sunday morning made it as low as -35° in Clinton County. For most of Central Indiana, spots saw chills from -20° to -30°. While the arctic air remains, wind chills will likely not get as low into Monday. This week also has a few rounds of snow on tap, a brief period of “not as cold” air before highs in the teens return.

Bitter Cold Monday; late snow chance

A Wind Advisory is in effect through Noon Monday, with our southern counties being removed from the advisory. I’d anticipate chills in the morning close to -20° and very little improvements through the day. The daytime will be dry with partly cloudy skies as a quick-moving wave of energy moves eastward.

Monday Morning Wind Chills

Monday Afternoon Wind Chills

The first chance for snow this week comes with this wave. While this will be separate from a much heavier and widespread snowmaker to our south, a few spots could see a quick dusting to an inch of snow. Timing looks to be late Monday evening into the overnight hours, as it will be out of here quickly. A few slick spots are possible but this isn’t going to be a big snowmaker.

Futurecast Monday 9:15 p.m. Futurecast Monday 11:00 p.m. Futurecast Tuesday

1:00 a.m. Snowfall Potential Monday Night

Turning quiet and not as cold

Tuesday will start cloudy but skies will gradually become sunny. It will remain cold with highs again in the teens. Chills in the single digits to below zero are also likely. Winds will shift Wednesday and temperatures will rebound, too. Highs Wednesday in the mid-to-upper 20s will make it feel a lot better than what we’re dealing with. The not-as-cold air will continue into Thursday. However, this will be brief.

Temperature Departures from Normal Wednesday

Second Chance for Snow Late Week

Starting late Wednesday and Thursday, another system is taking shape. This quick clipper system could bring accumulating snowfall back to the region. This would be the story for late Wednesday into Friday. Still have to watch how this system develops because it’s still over open water now. Should note that Indianapolis has only seen 2.9″ of snow this season (0.7″ of that came from Saturday night/early Sunday snow). That’s 8.5″ below normal.

*NOT A FORECAST* but a model output for late-week snow chances

Cold Returns

By Friday and into next weekend, the cold front with the above-mentioned snow chances will allow colder Arctic air back here. Highs in the teens are likely Friday and Saturday with chills at/below zero at times. We’ll dry out by next weekend, too. Highs return into the 20s by next Sunday. Could this be the start of rebounding temperatures? See the latest 8-14 day temperature outlook below… reds and oranges have returned!