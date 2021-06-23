Remaining cooler than normal; tracking heat and storms for weekend ahead

Clouds have thickened overnight, as a weak wave of rain coming through Illinois has thrown clouds across the state. All indications are this area of rain will weaken and drift across the northern 1/4 of Indiana. This will keep us dry but a bit cloudier for the day. Dew points remain low, so another comfortable and cooler than normal day shaping up!

Skies will clear tonight with another great evening ahead!

Sunnier weather on the way for Thursday and a southerly flow (7-14 mph) will begin a rise in temperatures, along with a slow rise in dew points (stickier feel). Back to more of a summer-feel for the state!

Areas of rain and storms are on the way for Friday! An approaching frontal boundary should aid in a wetter solution. This push of rain should begin to ease by late Saturday morning, as heat begins to build in.

Sunday looks dry for the morning and afternoon, for most counties, before rain and storms return Sunday night and into the early beginning of the workweek!