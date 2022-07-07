Thicker clouds and “slightly” cooler air to start this morning, as dry conditions hold across the state! Lots of dry time returns today for our area, as temperatures climb up to 90° by late afternoon. The storm threat this afternoon and early evening will develop mainly southwest of downtown, with some stronger storms in the mix and more heavier downpours pushing southeast.

Tonight, rain and storm chances increase in coverage through the overnight and into Friday! Much needed rainfall *could* be in the mix for downtown Indianapolis with various chances through the morning, afternoon and early evening! This will be our best chance(s) until next Tuesday, as the weekend looks bright and turning less humid by late Saturday. A much needed break in the 90° heat!