Sunshine will greet us this morning at sunrise and plenty of dry hours ahead through the early afternoon. Also, more heat is expected today, as highs will reach the upper 80s by late afternoon with light, southwest winds! Another storm threat is expected today, locally, with the timing mainly after 4 p.m.

Although storms threaten, it appears the intensity and coverage across the state will be lower than Thursday’s storm impact. Regardless, storms will need to be watched again for potential warnings, as strong gusts will likely occur, with additional hail possible.

The pattern will remain unsettled for both days on Saturday and Sunday, as storm chances will remain, along with muggy, warm conditions.