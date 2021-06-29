Remains warm and tropical; additional storms today

The pattern remains unchanged for Indiana today, as another dry, warm, muggy start will give way to additional storms this afternoon and through the early evening. Heavy tropical downpours will slow travel at times, while others remain dry all day long. It appears most storms won’t initiate until around 1 or 2 p.m. and dot the area through 9 p.m. Some gusts could reach near 60 mph with lightning too, rainfall estimates of 1 to 2″ in some spots.

By 9 p.m., storm chances will lessen and another humid night will get underway!

Wednesday and Thursday will bring additional rain and storm chances, along with heavier totals statewide, as a front approaches from the northwest! The cold front will clear the state by Thursday evening and will usher in MUCH COOLER and LESS HUMID air, just in time for the holiday weekend! It appears weather models are now coming more inline and leaning toward the drier solution I mentioned on Monday!