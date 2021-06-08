Remains warm and unsettled, muggy too

Off to a dry start, for most of Indiana, as warm air remains in place and high humidity hovers on this Tuesday morning. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine out-the-door, while temperatures hover around 70° in most locations.

By this afternoon, while temperatures climb into the lower 80s, showers and storms will begin to develop across the state. Much like Monday, many areas will enjoy plenty of dry time today between showers and storms. Some lightning and a few gusts could be within a stronger storm too.

This tropical, unsettled pattern will remain intact for most of the work week.

By Friday, rain and storm coverage across the state will lessen a touch, chances remain but just not as many counties will be impacted, marking warmer, brighter afternoons.