Remarkable warmth continues; colder shift midweek

A record high fell on Sunday and likely another to fall this afternoon. Incredible warmth for the state and region continues, as winds from the south and plenty of sunshine will dominant once again.

Highs today should reach the upper 70s, surpassing the record high of 76° set back in 1999. Be sure to enjoy the day.

A pattern breakdown will slowly begin tomorrow (Tuesday), as more clouds return, along with a few, limited showers (20%). Even with the added clouds, another record high could fall by tomorrow afternoon, on breezy south winds at 10-20 mph.

A cold front arrives very early Wednesday morning, in the predawn hours! This will bring our best rain chance in nearly two weeks (since Oct. 29), along with a wind shift to the northwest. Bottom-line: back to reality by midweek but dry weather returns, too, as sunshine builds.