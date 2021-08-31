Remnants of Ida brush Indiana; cooler flow gets underway

This morning, rather cloudy skies remain across the area, as showers are more limited in coverage and mainly south of downtown. Overcast skies will remain for most of the day, as spotty showers develop through the afternoon, as a combination of Ida remnants lift northeast and a stalled front holds across the state. Rain chances will be much lower in coverage today and confined MAINLY for southern and southeastern Indiana.

Due to clouds holding today and a wind flow from the east, northeast…temperatures today will be held down below the seasonal average (83°) with highs near 81° by 4 p.m.

Skies will begin to clear tonight, as Ida pulls toward the northeastern US! This will drive in cooler, drier air overnight and into Wednesday. A large drop in dew points will get underway, creating a fresher environment for the remainder of the workweek, along with increasing sunshine! This will be a great stretch!!!

The next rain chances will not return until Saturday! Look for additional updates on timing and amounts in the days ahead!