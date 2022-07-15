The rain falling Friday was light but welcome and ahead of schedule. While showers were diminishing early evening more rain is forecast, but the weekend is not a washout.

LEFTOVERS

The showers held together and lasted long enough to turn Friday afternoon and evening damp. These showers were once drenching downpours and thunderstorms late last night and early this morning in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. These slow moving, southeast bound rains eventually scattered and diminished entering the driest part of the entire state. Rainfall amounts were light, only .03″ in Indianapolis bringing the total for the month of July to 1.10″.

We need the rain, as the dry spell that started June 13th has reached 33 days. In that span, we have received only 1.13″ of rainfall, that’s well over -4.00″ below normal. This span is among the driest on record, ranking 7th driest for the calendar dates and driest in a decade. What compounds the problem is that this is a time of the year when rainfall is more abundant, or at least should be. The months of June and July are two of the wettest months annually.

The heart of the state is the driest, and the drought conditions are to worsen if more rain is not afforded.

THERE IS A CHANCE

Showers and storms are in the weekend forecast but in minimal coverage Saturday. A warm front will push north by sunrise bringing a renewed chance of rain but most of Saturday will be rain-free. Hazy sun emerges and temperatures will warm, climbing to if not surpassing 90-degree in some locations. Peak heating Saturdy could bring on a few widely scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Sunday offers the best opportunity for rain this weekend and perhaps for the next week. SHo0wers and storms early morning will scatter allowing for some dry/rain-free hours before more rain and storms increase late day and overnight into Monday morning.

HEAT ON THE HORIZION

Early next week, as rain chances lower temperatures are rising and could surge well into the 90s starting Tuesday afternoon. At this distance, highs could top 90-degrees for much of next week, but eye-catching is the extended outlook beyond the seven day forecast. Off overnight, long-range projections – there is agreement that a heat wave could really take hold to close out the month of July. Stay tuned. Summer 2022 is already among the warmest on record to-date and at the midway point 64% of the days have averaged above normal.