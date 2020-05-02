Rising near 80° on Saturday; rain and storm chances rise tonight

Good Saturday morning! It is a bright and mild start to the weekend. The cloud cover and sprinkles that fell overnight are now east of central Indiana. The additional clouds last night were associated with a passing warm front. The winds are now out of the south and will pick up in speed today as the warm sector of the system slides over the state. Winds may gust up to 30 MPH, but the strong winds will help temperatures rise in a big way!

Highs could rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. We will have to closely watch the high temperature in Indianapolis today… If the weather station at the Indy Airport rises to 80° this afternoon, it will be the warmest weather of the year so far! October 3, 2019 was the last time Indianapolis exceeded the 80° mark.

Rain and storm chances rise after 6 PM as a cold front approaches the area. Cloud cover will increase ahead of the shower activity this afternoon. Thunderstorms will be more favorable overnight with a chance for an isolated strong storm. Main threats with the storms tonight include gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the second half of the weekend. The wind direction will shift out of the northwest by tomorrow and temperatures will decline a bit for Sunday. Still thinking highs could climb near 70°, which is closer to the average high in Indianapolis in early May. Monday looks cooler and brighter with highs in the mid-60s.