Areas of freezing fog have developed overnight, which is creating slick spots and black ice on the roads across central Indiana. Freezing fog forms when the air temperature is below 32° and warmer air over a colder surface create visibility issues. The combination of the two will result in black ice, especially on overpasses, bridges, and potentially exit ramps. Give yourself extra time for the commute into work this morning!

We will have improving conditions for today, including warmer temperatures with highs approaching the freezing mark. There will be breaks in the clouds at times, but skies will remain mostly cloudy for much of the day ahead.

Wind speeds are going to pick up this evening and overnight. It may be breezy, but the southerly wind flow will drive temperatures into the 40s by tomorrow afternoon. Skies will turn partly cloudy for Wednesday with several dry hours heading into Thursday.

Rain chances ramp up Thursday night as our next storm system gets closer to the Ohio Valley. Rainfall will be scattered at first late in the day Thursday. The coverage becomes more widespread on Friday and Saturday. At least temperatures are going to be unseasonably warm as we wrap up 2022. Highs in the lower 50s arrive late in the week!