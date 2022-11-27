INDIANAPOLIS – High temperatures this week will be up & down. They’re expected to range as cold as the mid 30s to as warm as the low 60s!

Recapping the rain

With 80% of the Hoosier State under moderate drought conditions, rainfall this Sunday was a welcome sight. A significant portion of the state picked up 0.50-1.00″ – enough to make a dent during drier months like November.

Warming early week

We begin the work week with cooler, but seasonable weather on Monday. It will be mostly cloudy, but our weather will be fairly calm. Highs will climb through the 30s during the morning and eventually settle in the mid 40s during the afternoon. Enjoy the quiet conditions because things get a little more active by Tuesday.

Speaking of… Tuesday will start off quite mild, but with a breeze. That breeze will be carrying mild air up from out of the south. Lows in the upper 30s will quickly rise to near 60 degrees by the afternoon! Our sky will remain mostly cloudy as an approaching storm system leaves little room for clearing.

Enter storms & colder weather…

Heavy rain and a few thunderstorms will pass through the state along a cold front as we head into early Wednesday. All the while, non-thunderstorm wind gusts will be in the range of 35-40 mph. The rain is expected to be out by the late morning, but much colder air will rush in after they pass. Though the day may begin in the mid 50s, it’s likely to be around 40 degrees by mid afternoon. We continue to clear and cool into the 20s overnight.

The remainder of the week will be quieter and colder. Thursday will most definitely be our coldest day, but we begin to warm gradually again heading into the weekend.