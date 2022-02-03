Round 2 of snow underway! Indy gets snow; icy mix downstate

Steady snow with round two underway for central Indiana! This will come in waves through the day and accumulations will mount through the day and into early Friday morning. This will not be a historical snow but certainly create travel issues and road stoppage on sections of interstates at times through early tomorrow morning.

The combination of the powdery snow and stronger wind flow will create near whiteout conditions in some spots, under a heavier snow pocket.

Accumulations by tomorrow morning will be winding down from north to south with round two totals between 5″ to 9″ inches in central Indiana, including Indianapolis. Our northern counties which received 4″ to 9″ on Wednesday could see an additional 2″ to 5″ through tonight.

Downstate an icy mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow will make travel very slick by this afternoon and into early Friday morning. Totals of sleet and snow will range widely from 2″ to 6″ in spots south of I-70.

Friday brings the cold, creating travel problems through early afternoon, as sunshine returns to the state. The weekend looks dry, as temperatures reach 30° on Sunday.