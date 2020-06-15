Run of sun reaches five days, no let up coming

For the first time all year, central Indiana reached an important benchmark. Monday marked the first and only time this entire year that any month in 2020 surpassed 50% possible sunshine. The amount of sun vs clouds have finally gone in our favor.

Five straight days with sunny to mostly sunny skies elevated the month to 52% possible sun but still falls far from the average for this time of the year. We can do better. June ties for the third sunniest month annually and there is still room to improve. The current forecast suggests that we will.

The stretch of sunny days will extend through the rest of the work week and into the weekend – but that may not be all good. We are lacking rainfall and prospects for rain will remain small through Sunday. Monday marked the 11th straight day without measurable rainfall in Indianapolis and now surpassing the 1″ below normal deficit for the month. Other locations in central Indiana have surpassed 2″ below normal. Below the image of where rain has fallen over the past six days, note most locations have not received any rainfall at all.

Rainfall chances are not good going forward. At this time the next best rainfall chance may not arrive until next Monday! Keep on watering those lawns and gardens.