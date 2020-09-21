Run on sun reaches 4 days, longest stretch of year; still no rain coming

What a way to end summer! This is the SUNNIEST STRETCH of weather for all of 2020 and the LONGEST STRETCH (four days) this clear since October of 2018! It has been a terribly cloudy year with each of the nine months coming in cloudier than normal.

September, which ties for the third sunniest month annually, has now surpassed 50% possible sunshine for the month (thanks to this recent sunny spell), making this the sunniest month so far this year!

More sunshine is in the forecast, but we will add mid/high level clouds the next few days.

SUNNY BUT DRY

This HISTORIC DRY SPELL enters its fifth week, and the DRIEST locations in the Midwest are here in south-central Indiana. Some areas are approaching 4″ below normal since August 19. That span, this year, is the driest in 112 years with only .04″ of rain recorded officially in Indianapolis.

Unfortunately, there isn’t any real rain chance here for several more days. Any potential wide-spread rainfall holds off until next Monday.

We’ll keep monitoring.