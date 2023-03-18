A wave of light snow is tracking over central Indiana this Saturday morning. Even with totals staying below a half inch, the light, powdery snow is creating slick road conditions around central Indiana. We have been following several crashes on the interstates as a result. You will need to prepare for longer drive times and potentially low visibilities within the heavier bands of snow.

The steadiest snowfall is going to move out of central Indiana by 10 AM. Skies will remain cloudy throughout the day with a few scattered snow showers at times. It will turn windy as colder air blasts into the state today with wind gusts up to 30 MPH.

Temperatures will hover in the 20s with wind chills down into the single digits through the afternoon and evening. Highs today are running more than 20 degrees colder than the average for the date. (Indianapolis Average: 53°)

It will stay overcast this evening with decreasing clouds after midnight. Having breaks in the clouds overnight will sharply drop lows into the mid to upper teens. Single-digit wind chills are still expected tonight.

The weather is going to improve by Sunday as the skies become mostly sunny across the Hoosier State. Temperatures are going to remain unseasonably cold, but they will be much warmer compared to today.

We kick-off spring on Monday at 5:24 PM and it will feel more spring-like for the start of the season. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs rising back near 50°. Milder air returns at the end of the week. However, the pattern will become soggier with shower and thunderstorm chances.