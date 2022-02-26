Saturday should be one of the last days with a high in the 30s for a little while to come as we undergo a pattern change this week. Luckily, this pattern change will not feature so much active weather as high pressure dominates the continent. What we’ll watch is a ridge building to our west as it progresses eastward through the country. This will provide Spring-like warmth to much of the Midwest.

Sunday morning will still be chilly with lows beginning in the mid 20s. A westerly wind will pick up through the day and carry in some of this warmth from the west. Along with an abundance of sunshine, highs will break well into the 40s, which is our average for this time of year. It will be a perfect late February day outside of a breezier afternoon. Temperatures will return to the 20s overnight.

Monday will feature continued warming as this pattern unfolds. Highs are likely to reach the upper 40s, if not low 50s! It will be another very sunny day and a great one to catch a breath outside. Tuesday and Wednesday will be quite similar weather-wise, though we’ll add a few more clouds to the mix. Each day will be around the low to mid 50s with overall quiet and nice conditions.

The only thing we’ll need to keep an eye on this week is a stationary front, which will impact our weather on Thursday and Friday. If Indy remains south of the front, highs may reach the 60s both days! If Indy finds itself north of the front, highs may be stuck in the 40s. Regardless, each day appears dry at this time. We’ll keep a close eye on the positioning of this front as we head through the week.