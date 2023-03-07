INDIANAPOLIS – An unusual three 70-degree days have occurred in Indianapolis already this year, but it does not appear to be something we’ll see again for a while.

Seasonable days ahead

After a high of 72 on Monday, we’ve seen peak temps regress 22 degrees in Indy this Tuesday. This comes on the back of a cold front and persistent northeasterly wind. Temperatures will remain in check as we head into Wednesday and the colder flow of air is maintained.

We’ll wake up to temps around 30 degrees on Wednesday morning. We won’t warm up particularly fast with the northerly wind an clouds largely winning out. However, there will be breaks in the afternoon and with a bit of sun we should still reach the upper 40s in the city.

Thursday will feel almost like a repeat of Wednesday with clouds dominating the majority of the day and temps ranging from low 30s to upper 40s. In the evening however, we’ll be watching the approach of a storm system with overnight impacts…

Late week storm and pattern shift

A weak disturbance will pass through Indiana overnight and into Friday, which will bring rain and even snow to the state. Most of the snow will fall in Northern Indiana, but some could mix as far south as the metro area. Little to no accumulation is expected before rain and snow exit in the morning. A few showers may linger into the afternoon with some clearing coming as well.

More importantly, a colder air mass will flood the Midwest on the backend of this system. Not only will it cool things off, but the cold weather will be here to stay for some time afterward. High temperatures through the rest of the weekend and into next week are unlikely to top the low 40s.