Scattered rain changes to snow Monday

Snow arrives Monday! This is not a big snow event but there could still be some tricky travel at times. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for our far eastern counties from 7 AM Monday to 7 AM Tuesday. We’re still on track with isolated to widely scattered showers arriving in the state Sunday evening. Rain will start changing to snow in some areas closer to the 5 AM hour but melt on contact. The warmer surface temperatures should help the roads only be wet, not slick for the most part during the morning commute. That doesn’t mean there won’t be some accidents. Be especially cautious around bridges and overpasses.

Lake effect snow showers will also be in play and continue through Tuesday morning for our northern counties. The main concern for slick roads will be late Monday night and Tuesday morning. Roads will have had time to cool below freezing and untreated roads will become slick.

Snow will be scattered with most areas seeing less than 1″. However, east and north central Indiana could see 1-2″ with some isolated higher amounts.

It will be windy and very cold! Winds will shift northwest late this evening and become very windy as colder air is ushered into the state. Winds gusting 30 -35 mph and above are possible tomorrow, creating a wind chill in the mid 20s Monday morning. That wind chill will drop closer to the teens by Monday evening. Bundle up! Or better yet, stay inside if you’re not a fan of the cold!