Scattered shower chances continue, 90s return next week

Good morning! We are once again starting off warm and humid with some patchy to dense fog. We will also once again see widely scattered showers this afternoon. Some locally heavy downpours but with little to no rain chances expected for most of us again today, our drought conditions will continue to worsen.

Thursday will be another day with a chance of showers but, again, these will be widely scattered in nature. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Our drought monitor updates today and I do expect abnormally dry conditions to spread across more of Central Indiana.

Friday will be warm with temperatures in the upper 80s and widely scattered showers. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

This weekend will bring healthier rain chances what looks like Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 80s.

As we head into next week, temperatures will top off close to 90°. Rain chances return again next week but the big story will be the heat. Temperatures will be back in the lower to middle 90s with heat index values back close to 100°.

