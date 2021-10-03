Scattered showers for Sunday; more rain on the way this week

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move over central Indiana today as a slow-moving cold front travels over the Ohio Valley. The boundary will not only bring a chance for rain, but it will keep skies rather cloudy for the next several hours. The cloud deck will prevent temperatures from rising too much more. Highs will likely only reach into the lower to mid-70s.

More than 1.50″ of rain fell within Tippecanoe County within the last 24 hours with a total near 0.40″ in Indianapolis. The shower activity today may bring an additional 0.50″ to 1.00″ across the area.

Downpours and lightning are the main threats with any embedded thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

A wind shift will occur overnight as the cold front passes over the Indy metro. The rainfall coverage will decline tonight as well. Westerly winds are going to shift out of the northwest by morning, which will help lows fall into the lower 60s at the start of Monday.

There should be more breaks in the clouds tomorrow with more dry time in the mix. However, moisture is going to wrap-around the departing storm system and it’ll bring another opportunity for scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs will rebound into the mid-70s Monday and trend warmer by the weekend.