It is going to be a soggy Sunday for central Indiana with more scattered shower chances and cloudy skies. Lows this morning fell into the upper 40s and lower 50s, and unfortunately, temperatures will struggle to rise from there. Highs will only rise into the mid-50s this afternoon, which is more than five degrees below average for the end of October.

If you’re heading to the Colts’ game today, you will want to have the rain gear and a heavier jacket. The breeze will create a chilly-feel before and even after the game. The rainfall coverage is also going to ramp up this evening with the showers become more widespread tonight.

The image below shows rainfall totals within a 24-hour period. The data was collected at 7 AM Sunday. An additional 0.5” will be possible through Monday morning.

Rain chances will linger early Monday morning, but the system is going to exit the area by midday. Skies should even brighten Monday afternoon! However, temperatures will trend much cooler tomorrow and Tuesday with highs in the lower to mid-40s both days. A Freeze Watch has been issued for central Indiana Monday evening through Tuesday morning due to lows in the mid-20s!

We are putting this on your radar now because kids will need to prepare for the chilly weather during trick-or-treat hours on Halloween! Layers are recommended underneath costumes because temperatures will fall into the upper 30s, and the winds speeds will pick-up. There is even a chance for flurries Tuesday afternoon and evening!