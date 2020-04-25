Scattered showers overnight; Sunday finishes dry, windy and cooler

April showers are moving through Central Indiana this Saturday night. While the timing of the rain arrive over the weekend may not be ideal for many, we could really use the rain. April 2020 is running nearly 2″ short of the rainfall we should have received by now, in Indianapolis. The normal rainfall to-date is 3.13″. Indianapolis has only received 1.25″ so far, this month. This is the 11th driest April to-date. However, we have more rainfall in the forecast before the month is out.

Off and on light rain showers will continue overnight into Sunday morning as low pressure to our south continues to slide east. Winds will shift out of the NNE overnight and winds will begin to pickup.

Showers will be around to start the day on Sunday but they move out during the morning. We’ll finish the weekend on a drier, windy and cooler note. Highs Sunday afternoon will only rebound to the upper 50s, while winds gust to near 30 mph from Sunday morning through the early evening.

Skies clear and winds ease late Sunday night. The lack of cloud cover and cooler air streaming into the states will allow from some patchy frost development by early Monday morning.

The work week starts off great with lots of sunshine and highs back to the 60s. However, we’re in store for a wetter stretch of weather by mid-week as temperatures surge to the 70s on Tuesday before falling to highs only in the 50s and 60s as we finish out the week on Friday.