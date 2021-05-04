Scattered showers return this afternoon, while temperatures begin to cool

Dry and mild to begin our morning before rain returns around lunch time. Scattered showers with maybe an isolated storm in the mix through the day.

The passage of a cold front, wind shift, and rain-cooled air will inevitably chill us through the afternoon and into the evening. Showers will come to an end overnight from west to east, as skies slowly clear.

Wednesday brings brighter and drier conditions, but slightly cooler than normal averages for early May. A northwest breeze at 7-13 mph will add to a chill at times.

Thursday brings a return to showers by the late afternoon…along with a reinforcement in the cooler flow that will take us into the weekend, accompanied with additional showers. Mother’s Day is Sunday and still appears unsettled. Look for more updates in the days ahead as the weekend nears.