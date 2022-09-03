Scattered showers and thunderstorms are traveling over central Indiana this Saturday morning. We are situated between two storm systems right now and they will both supply the area with storm chances through the holiday weekend.

The weather today is not going to be a complete washout, but downpours will develop at times. Skies will remain mostly cloudy between the shower activity today as highs reach into the lower to mid-80s.

The weather pattern is turning more unsettled and there are going to see several opportunities for showers this week. The coverage ramps up Sunday with the thunderstorm activity becoming more widespread.

Rain totals may rise to 1.50” in the locations that see numerous downpours and thunderstorms. A seasonal stretch also sets up with highs in the lower to mid-80s.