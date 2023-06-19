We are kicking off the workweek with mild temperatures and overcast skies. A storm system is tracking over the Ohio Valley, and it will keep the cloud cover around today. It will also bring a chance for light, scattered rainfall this morning and afternoon.

Most of the shower activity is going to be over the southern half of the state. Unfortunately, not much rain is expected for areas north/northwest of Indy where the worst drought conditions are located. Highest totals will likely occur in the southeast quadrant and most spots will remain below 0.75.”

The cloudy skies will prevent temperatures from rising back into the mid-80s like on Sunday. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. With most of the rainfall staying south, northern locations will have a chance of reaching the 80° mark. It will feel a touch more humid with dew points rising into the lower to mid-60s.

Showers chances will continue overnight and become spotty in nature on Tuesday. Summer starts on Wednesday, June 21, at 10:57 a.m.! Temperatures will return to near-average levels for the kickoff of the season. Another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives on Friday.