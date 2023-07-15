Heavy rain impacted central Indiana this Saturday morning with the highest totals being measured in our northwestern counties! The rain is particularly beneficial near Lafayette due to the severe drought conditions that developed from late May and early June. Nearly 1.75” of rain fell at the Purdue Airport!

The highest rainfall coverage is going to occur this morning and become much more scattered into the afternoon. This will allow for more dry time in the mix between the waves of activity until 6 PM. Most of the showers and storms should exit early in the evening with decreasing clouds overnight. Lows will drop back into the mid-60s.

Wildfire smoke from Canada will once again impact the air quality for Indiana on Sunday. This is result in a hazy appearance in the sky after the rain moves out tonight. If you felt the effects of the wildfire smoke earlier in the summer, then you may need to limit your time outdoors tomorrow. Skies will be partly cloudy as temperatures rise back into the mid to upper 80s.