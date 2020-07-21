Scattered storms linger before new surge in heat

Aided by a weak, stalled front the threat of showers and thunderstorms will continue through the night and into Thursday. Loaded with high level humidity, there will be occasional gusty storms with locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Perhaps a strong er storm will produce a damaging wind gust, but these storms will be localized.

Late morning and early afternoon a arcing band of storms raced out of Illinois prompting severe warnings ahead of it. This ‘bow’ in the radar often produces damaging wind gusts in excess of 50 mph. Peru (Miami county) reported a 57 mph gust and there were some reports of tree branches snapped, a few trees toppled along with power outages. A brief rotation signal was scanned by Doppler radar prompting a tornado warning but quickly dissipated and the warming was cancelled after 20 minutes.

Showers and storms will once again increase late tonight into Wednesday morning aided by a late night jet stream. While severe storms will not likely occur – it could get noisy at times before sunrise. Locally heavy downpours are possible out the door Wednesday with a decreasing trend by lunchtime.

HEATING UP

The jet stream has sagged south allowing for a few disturbance to ride the jet stream and keep the weather unsettled here at least through Friday morning. The core of the heat – or hot dome will once again spread west and north entering the weekend bringing a decrease in rain chances and a rise in the thermometer. Temperatures will climb back into the low/mid 90s this weekend along with a heat index around 100° potentially.